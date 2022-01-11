Helena man charged with 4th DUI

Donald John Luchetti, 58, of Helena, is charged with his fourth DUI offense, a felony.

On Jan. 1, a Helena Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Last Chance Gulch when the defendant was allegedly involved in a crash that the officer witnessed. The defendant allegedly failed to stop while approaching a red light and struck the vehicle in front of him.

Court documents state the defendant admitted to drinking and was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time. The defendant reportedly had trouble when looking for his documents. He could not locate his driver's license and eventually let the officer search his wallet, where the driver's license was located.

Court records state the defendant was too impaired to perform a standardized field sobriety test. He provided a sample, which showed a breath-alcohol content of approximately 0.225%.

A criminal history check showed three prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.