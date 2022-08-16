Helena man charged with 4th DUI

A 54-year-old Helena man was charged with his fourth DUI, a felony, after allegedly fleeing the scene after hitting a parked car in Craig.

He was also charged with failing to give notice of an accident by quickest means, a misdemeanor.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper conducted an investigation in Craig involving a hit and run.

According to court records, Jarrett Arthur Lantz struck a parked vehicle and left the scene. The owner of the struck vehicle witnessed this and followed Lantz to confront him, the records say.

Lantz gave the other driver his phone number but left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The other driver told authorities he thought Lantz was intoxicated.

Another trooper was waiting near the driver’s home and stopped him in downtown Helena. She removed Lantz from the vehicle, and the other trooper arrived to meet with Lantz.

Lantz had “heavily slurred speech and smelled of consumed alcoholic beverages. He swayed frequently while standing still,” said officials.

Lantz admitted to drinking during the day on the river and to drinking “a copious amount of alcohol” the night before, according to court reports.

A preliminary breath test provided a breath sample at 0.178 BrAC (breath alcohol content). He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lantz consented to the Intoxilizer 9000 breath testing, and the provided proper breath sample recorded 0.147 BrAC, said authorities.

Lantz has three previous DUIs and one previous charge of failing to report an accident. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.