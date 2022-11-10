Helena man charged with 4th DUI and assaulting officers

A 25-year-old Helena man is accused of his fourth DUI offense and kicking and hitting the officers who arrested him.

Chace Henry Bingham is being charged with felony DUI and felony assault on a peace officer. He is also being charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked.

On Nov. 3, an officer responded to a report of an intoxicated driver at a business. The complainant saw Bingham stumble into the business and described him as “appearing lethargic, having slurred speech and was swaying while talking with him,” according to court reports. The complainant told authorities that he saw Bingham struggle to get into his vehicle before pulling away from the business.

An officer observed a vehicle matching the description of Bingham’s traveling on Canyon Ferry Road. A traffic stop was initiated. There was an open box of alcoholic beverages in the backseat of the vehicle, and Bingham appeared nervous, officials reported.

Bingham showed multiple clues of impairment, according to court documents. The officer could also smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on Bingham’s breath.

Bingham’s preliminary breath sample was 0.224. Court documents say that after he saw the results, Bingham turned and ran from law enforcement. He kept resisting arrest by evading the officer and kicking out at them, authorities reported.

Bingham broke an officer’s body camera mount and hit the officer a few times with his knee, court documents say. Bingham was placed in a wrap system in the backseat of the patrol vehicle to ensure he could be transported safely, officials reported.

Bingham had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant out for his arrest. His criminal history showed three prior DUI convictions.

He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.