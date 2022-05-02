Helena man charged with 4th DUI after high-speed chase

A 65-year-old Helena man was arrested Friday night after sheriff's deputies allege he led them on a high-speed chase while under the influence.

A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy stopped John Frank Rittel III just before 8 p.m. after he allegedly took a right turn onto East Helena's Main Street so wide that he ended up in the opposite lane of traffic.

The deputy said in his arrest report that Rittel gave a false name and date of birth, and the plates on the tan Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving were registered to a different vehicle and owner.

The deputy noted the presence of prescription bottles in Rittel's car.

"The Deputy observed the Defendant had slurred speech, red eyes, and his statements were not making sense," the arresting deputy's affidavit states.

After refusing any sobriety test, Rittel started his car and fled.

Rittel allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase through East Helena, reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph and nearly colliding with other motorists, before failing to make a turn from Wylie Drive onto Coyote Lane.

Rittel ran the car into a ditch, where deputies arrested him at gunpoint.

He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Rittel has been charged with his fourth DUI, a felony, and six misdemeanors, including displaying fictitious license plates and fleeing from a peace officer.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

