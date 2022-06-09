Helena man charged with 4th DUI after crash

A 59-year-old Helena man was charged with his fourth driving under the influence offense, a felony, after police said they found his vehicle "stuck" into a trailer after a crash.

Robert LeCair was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Helena police were dispatched at 8:40 p.m. June 8 to Oakes Street and Lyndale Avenue regarding a traffic crash. Police said they found a vehicle stuck into a trailer and LeCair sitting in the driver’s seat, according to court documents.

LeCair said he was driving home and had a shot of vodka and two beers before driving, police said.

Police said LeCair, who had three prior driving under the influence convictions, refused a field sobriety test, and told officers he did not have insurance. Officers learned his license was suspended, according to court documents.

He did provide a blood test but was unable to provide a breath test, even after several attempts, police said.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

