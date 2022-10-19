Helena man charged in stabbing

A 19-year-old man from Helena is being charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon for allegedly stabbing a person.

On Oct. 13 around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person at the hospital with stab wounds.

The wounded person told authorities they got into a verbal fight that escalated to a physical one with Ashton Scott Davis earlier that morning.

There were two stab wounds on the left side of the person's back and one laceration to the left part of their torso. The stabbings caused severe bodily injury, according to court reports.

Davis stated he pulled out his knife as the victim and a witness were walking toward him because he was fearful and wanted to defend himself. However, Davis told authorities that he was never threatened by the victim or the witness.

Davis stated that the witness pointed a firearm at him, but he was not scared because he knew it wasn’t loaded. A firearm was never recovered during the investigation and both the victim and witness denied having one, said officials.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.