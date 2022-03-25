Helena man charged in DUI crash

A 37-year-old Helena man was arrested in connection with a head-on crash.

Sean Michael Bell is charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI (third offense).

On March 21, law enforcement responded to the area of North Montana Avenue for reports of a head-on collision. Court documents state that the driver, Bell, was operating his Chevrolet Suburban on the road and made maneuvers resulting in the collision.

The defendant admitted to being intoxicated and provided a breath sample that showed a 0.321 BrAC.

The defendant has a criminal history that includes DUI offenses. Two vials of the defendant's blood were sent to the state crime lab for analysis.

