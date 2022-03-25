 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helena man charged in DUI crash

  • 0
Sean M Bell

Sean M Bell

A 37-year-old Helena man was arrested in connection with a head-on crash. 

Sean Michael Bell is charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI (third offense).

On March 21, law enforcement responded to the area of North Montana Avenue for reports of a head-on collision. Court documents state that the driver, Bell, was operating his Chevrolet Suburban on the road and made maneuvers resulting in the collision.

The defendant admitted to being intoxicated and provided a breath sample that showed a 0.321 BrAC.

The defendant has a criminal history that includes DUI offenses. Two vials of the defendant's blood were sent to the state crime lab for analysis.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News