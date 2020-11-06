Helena man charged in Burger King robbery

A 33-year-old Helena man was arrested in connection with a robbery at a local Burger King restaurant.

Ryan Todd Arion is charged with one felony count of accountability to theft and one misdemeanor count of false reports to law enforcement.

On Nov. 1, Helena Police Department officers were dispatched to the Burger King on Euclid Avenue for reports of a robbery. The defendant called 911 to report that he had been the victim of a robbery at that location. He reported that more than $1,500 in cash had been taken.

During the initial investigation, the defendant provided multiple detailed and consistent accounts of the robbery to multiple people. This includes the investigating officer on the scene.

Law enforcement later reviewed security footage that showed the defendant had allegedly falsified these statements to law enforcement regarding his involvement. This information had been given to officers in both verbal and written statements.

Court documents state "the defendant lied about significant details of the event."