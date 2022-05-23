Helena man charged in attack on child, dad, fiancée

A 29-year-old Helena man was charged Monday after he attacked his father and fiancée and threw a cellphone into the face of a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.

Collin Michael Champa faces a felony charge of assault on a minor, two misdemeanor charges of partner or family member assault and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, according to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office.

Several police officers responded to a call May 22 in Helena for a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller said Collin Champa was intoxicated and had attacked his father. The caller, a woman, fled the home with her three children and hid behind a vehicle, police said. The woman, who had dated Champa for eight years and had two children with him, told officers she was afraid he was going to kill her.

The woman told police Champa had come home and appeared to be on something. He allegedly pushed her down and she injured her back. He allegedly punched his father several times in the face and broke his glasses. The woman said she pulled him off his father, according to Justice Court documents filed May 23.

He then threw a cellphone into the face of a 13-year-old boy, police said, adding Champa drove away from the residence but then returned.

Officers did a field sobriety test and Champa had a 0.146 blood alcohol content, according to the Intoxilyzer. He was arrested about 2:30 a.m., police said.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

