Helena man charged after allegedly throwing knives
An 18-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly throwing knives at a relative.

Dustin Michael Howard is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner/family member assault (first offense).

On Dec. 4, law enforcement was dispatched for a report of an altercation between two men. The victim reported to police that the defendant was "throwing knives around the house and the situation was escalating."

Officers met with the victim, who told police that he and the defendant engaged in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Court documents state the defendant picked up items in the kitchen and threw them at the victim. Among the items were various knives and a steak knife that the defendant allegedly pointed at the victim.

The defendant admitted to having the knife and throwing it during the altercation.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

