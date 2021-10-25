Helena man charged after allegedly pulling gun in traffic incident

A 22-year-old man has been charged after allegedly pulling a gun on someone during a traffic incident.

Budd Hunter Braithwaite is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On Oct. 18, law enforcement responded to East Lyndale Avenue to meet with a man who stated he had a gun pulled on him. The victim stated he had seen two vehicles leaving the area. The victim reportedly rode up next to them on his bike as he thought he knew someone in one of the vehicles and was going to try and talk with them.

After making contact with the second vehicle, described as a gray SUV, the victim tried to have the defendant roll down the window of the vehicle but he did not. The victim said the defendant reached across his body and pulled out a large silver revolver and pointed it at him and then placed it on the dash.

The victim said he backed up very quickly.

Law enforcement contacted the defendant at his residence. The defendant said he had a bike pull up next to his vehicle and try to get him to roll down his window. The defendant said he did not want to roll the window down for him. The defendant said he reached down and pulled up a large silver airsoft gun and put it on the dash.