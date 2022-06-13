Helena man arrested on suspicion of strangulation

A 40-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of strangling a partner or family member.

A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy reported in the probable cause affidavit that Chester James Lamoreux put the victim in a chokehold, causing him to black out.

The deputy responded to the scene on the 300 block of Prairie Road shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The victim reported that a verbal dispute escalated into a shoving match before Lamoreux threw him to the ground and placed him into a chokehold, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The deputy reported observing "several vertical marks on the Victim's neck and a slight redness on the Victim's jaw."

The victim told the deputy he had a "light pain in his neck, but declined medical treatment."

Lamoreux was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.