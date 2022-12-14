Helena man arrested on suspicion of making threat with air pistol

An 18-year-old Helena man was charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence after allegedly threatening someone with an air pistol.

An officer responded to a report of a threatened shooting on Dec. 9.

The complainant informed law enforcement that they had Alex Ace Werner, the person who allegedly made the threat, blocked in at a cemetery on the 100 block of Valley Drive, according to court reports.

At the scene, Werner told an officer that he didn’t have a gun with him and that the officer could search his vehicle. The complaint said there was another man in the vehicle who left with a backpack and walked to a nearby school. Officers located the man who left the scene and found a firearm on him.

The recipient of the alleged threat told authorities the man who left the vehicle sent him a picture message of Werner holding the gun and telling him to run.

Werner told officials that he told the man to take the firearm after the complainant said the police would be called. Werner said the firearm was inside his vehicle and that it did belong to him, said officials.

The firearm was a CO2 power air pistol that resembled a semi-automatic handgun. The recipient of the alleged threat said he believed the firearm was real and that Werner was going to shoot him.

Werner was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 9.