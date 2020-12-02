 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man arrested on suspicion of hitting children
0 comments

Helena man arrested on suspicion of hitting children

William Ward Watson

William Ward Watson

A 51-year-old Helena man has been arrested on suspicion of hitting his children.

William Ward Watson is charged with felony assault on a minor.

On Nov. 23, law enforcement responded for reports of two juveniles with suspicious injuries. The complainant said her two children were struck multiple times by their father, the defendant. The complainant advised that Watson "drinks excessively and has issues with anger."

The complainant told a sheriff's deputy that when she picked up the children during a scheduled exchange, the juveniles told her that one of them was pulled out of a bunk bed and "punched in the right leg several times." The complainant showed the deputy photos of the child's leg, which showed bruising and red marks.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News