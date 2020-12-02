Helena man arrested on suspicion of hitting children

On Nov. 23, law enforcement responded for reports of two juveniles with suspicious injuries. The complainant said her two children were struck multiple times by their father, the defendant. The complainant advised that Watson "drinks excessively and has issues with anger."

The complainant told a sheriff's deputy that when she picked up the children during a scheduled exchange, the juveniles told her that one of them was pulled out of a bunk bed and "punched in the right leg several times." The complainant showed the deputy photos of the child's leg, which showed bruising and red marks.