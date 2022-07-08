Helena man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault

A 36-year-old Helena man has been charged with two felony counts of partner or family member assault.

Jake William Soelter is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, misdemeanor criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint, according to court records.

On June 30, Helena officers received a report that two individuals were in an altercation. Soelter is accused of trying to grab the victim and allegedly would not let the person leave a camper van.

The complainant believed Soelter could become violent due to his violent past behavior. These behaviors include Soelter making threats to kill the complainant and the complainant's dogs, and to “end” the person's “whole family gene pool,” according to authorities.

Soelter is accused of throwing the complainant's phone approximately 60 feet and shattering its screen to the point where it was unusable. According to the arrest affidavit filed on Wednesday in Justice Court of Helena, Soelter often takes the complainant's phone to prevent the person from calling authorities, the victim reported.

The complainant reportedly believed Soelter was using methamphetamine.

In a judgment from a prior case, Soelter was ordered not to have contact with the complainant.

On July 5, officers again responded to a call about Soelter, who was accused of putting his arms around the complainant's head and neck and strangling the person to prevent the victim from leaving the camper.

Soelter was arrested on Wednesday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.