Helena man arrested on burglary charges

A 22-year-old Helena man has been arrested on multiple burglary charges.
Jay David Romasko is charged with felony burglary and felony attempted burglary.
On Aug. 23, law enforcement responded to reports of a man who broke into a garage. The caller gave a description of the man, who was later identified as the defendant.
Court documents state that police found the defendant as he came out of a nearby alley. Romasko allegedly ducked back into the alley after seeing the patrol vehicle. He matched the description provided by the caller.
The defendant was later intercepted at Lockey Park, but dropped his backpack and attempted to flee once he again noticed the patrol car. He was observed hiding inside of a tubular slide on the playground.
Romasko was allegedly non-compliant and claimed the backpack was being held for a friend. In the backpack, police discovered property connected to a previous burglary incident. The homeowner in that incident was able to identify the property.
The defendant was on probation at this time.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!