Helena man arrested on 4th DUI charge

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Strangulation, theft, drugs, DUI, assault with bow and arrow series
Jeffrey Sparing

A 58-year-old Helena man was arrested on his fourth or subsequent DUI offense, a felony, after signaling for an officer to stop and talk with him. 

On Sept. 4, Jeffrey Thomas Sparing was driving a motor vehicle on Mill Road and North Montana Avenue. Sparing followed a trooper’s patrol vehicle and flashed his vehicle's lights, according to court records. 

Sparing told the trooper he had too much alcohol before driving, and the trooper smelled alcoholic beverages on Sparing’s breath.

Sparing performed the horizontal gaze nystagmus test and the walk and turn test. He also agreed to provide a blood sample.

Sparing has three prior DUI convictions and was arrested.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

