A 24-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of burglary, five felony counts of theft and seven misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal trespass to vehicles as well as criminal possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Court documents filed by the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office Monday, allege Andrew Jacquin stole three vehicles, including a 2014 Ford F-150 belonging to Forestvale Cemetery, and a 2008 Toyota Avalon belonging to a Great Falls man.
A separate victim reported a bag containing about $20 in gifts, a $400 work bonus check and a NorthWestern Energy bill were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at the Hampton Inn, 725 Carter Drive, where he works. The victim told Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies he believed the theft occurred between 3 and 8:30 a.m.
Deputies located the stolen cemetery pickup on Christmas Day in an alley near the intersection of Last Chance Gulch and Chestnut Street. It was locked, and the keys were missing. The vehicle was returned to the cemetery.
Two days later, Helena police officers arrested Jacquin following a traffic stop. The vehicle Jacquin was driving was also stolen, and officers found "several sets of other vehicle keys" on him, including the key to the cemetery's pickup, which was returned Jan. 2.
Jacquin was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
The following day, Helena police located the stolen Toyota in the area of 18th and Alice streets. The Toyota's key and registration were also found on Jacquin when he was arrested.
A search of the Toyota turned up the missing work bonus check and NorthWestern Energy bill.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.