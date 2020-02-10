Helena man arrested for suspected meth possession

A 41-year-old Helena man was arrested for possessing methamphatemine after police were notified the man was yelling and causing a disturbance in the downtown area.

A Helena police officer was dispatched to the intersection of Cruse Avenue and Lawrence Street just after midnight Feb. 3.

The officer recognized the individual in question, Clay Kroll, from previous dealings, according to the affidavit. The officer pulled his vehicle alongside Kroll and asked if they could chat. Kroll consented, so the officer stopped his vehicle.

As the officer exited the vehicle, Kroll "threw a metal spoon and a syringe on the ground and continued walking towards me," the officer reported.

While speaking with the officer, it was apparent Kroll was "highly intoxicated on some type of stimulant."

The officer recovered the spoon and syringe, which contained methamphetamine residue and about 0.1 milliliters of methamphetamine, respectively. Kroll admitted the items were his.

Kroll was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

