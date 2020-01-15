Jason Rice

A 25-year-old Helena man was arrested Jan. 9 after a probation officer discovered methamphetamine in his vehicle.

The probation officer found a "white paper bindle containing a white crystalline substance" along with a "hollowed out straw with a white residue" in the vehicle of Jason Rice, according to the arresting officer's report.

A field test of the substances returned a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Rice was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

