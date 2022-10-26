Helena man arrested after pursuit

A 28-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI, his third offense, after leading law enforcement on a pursuit.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of habitual offender operating motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer, as well as possessing an open alcohol container and marijuana in a vehicle.

On Oct. 20, Robert Hubert Jefferson was driving a motor vehicle down Canyon Ferry Road going 73 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court reports.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted Jefferson and turned around to follow him. Jefferson allegedly sped up and passed multiple cars, declining to pull over even though the trooper had his sirens and emergency lights activated.

Court records say Jefferson drove on the right shoulder to pass vehicles, endangered multiple drivers with his sudden movements, and ran at least two stop signs. Near Missoula Avenue, he allegedly turned into a dirt alley and left the car to flee on foot. He attempted to enter a residence but was taken into custody.

“(Jefferson) had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his exhaled breath,” said officials. “(Jefferson’s) vehicle had two open containers of alcohol inside the passenger driver area.”

Three small baggies of marijuana were found in Jefferson’s shirt pocket. He refused to let troopers perform some Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on him while being evaluated at the hospital. He refused to provide a blood sample, but one was later obtained through a search warrant, said authorities.

Jefferson is a habitual traffic offender with driving privileges that have been revoked, and he has a prior conviction in Lewis and Clark County of driving while license is suspended. He has two prior DUI convictions as well.