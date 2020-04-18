Helena man arrested after police find lost wallet with meth inside

A 24-year-old Helena man was arrested after a Helena police officer discovered methamphetamine in his wallet after finding it on the street.

The wallet of Austin Allen Millard was found on the 500 block of Breckenridge Street at about noon on March 30.

Inside the wallet, the officer found a "paper bindle with a clear crystalline substance wrapped inside" that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

The officer located Millard and "advised he lost his wallet," according to the officer's affidavit.

Millard claimed ownership of the wallet and its contents, but denied the meth was his.

Millard was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

All charge are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

