Helena man arrested after leading police on chase

A 55-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felony counts of criminal endangerment, and misdemeanor counts of fleeing from or eluding peace officers and reckless driving.

On Sept. 19, officers with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office learned that someone who had absconded from Great Falls Probation was in or around the 3000 block of North Montana Avenue in Helena. Deputies located the man, who was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by Richard Lee Turner, and officers initiated a traffic stop.

According to an affidavit filed in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court, deputies took the absconder into custody and then Turner drove off in an attempt to elude arrest.

Deputies pursued Turner. Court records say he passed through an intersection turning left without stopping and passed three vehicles, endangering them all. Turner continued North on North Montana Avenue and merged into the southbound lane to pass vehicles traveling north. This caused one vehicle to drive off the road to avoid a head-on collision with Turner.

Turner turned onto John G Mine Road and headed west going 78 in a 45 mph zone, court documents say. He did not stop at the stop sign when turning onto Applegate Drive and passed a vehicle in the no-passing zone at the intersection of Yellow Springs Road and Applegate.