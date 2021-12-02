Helena man arrested after high-speed chase

A 48-year-old Helena man was charged with multiple felonies after leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Shawn Theodore Damon is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony criminal endangerment, felony partner or family member assault, misdemeanor eluding police and misdemeanor reckless driving.

On Nov. 15, law enforcement responded to Last Chance Gulch for a report of a man trying to break the window of the complainant's vehicle.

While en route, officers were advised that the defendant was trying to ram the caller's vehicle. The victim was driving a PT Cruiser and the suspect was in a Honda CRV.

When an officer arrived, the CRV was nose-to-nose with the PT Cruiser. As the officer came to a stop, the man quickly returned to his vehicle and began to flee the scene.

Court documents state that the defendant led officers on a pursuit at speeds of more than 125 mph. The suspect nearly collided with two other vehicles before officers lost sight of his vehicle.

A Montana game warden eventually located the same vehicle near Augusta. When the warden attempted to make contact, the defendant fled. He was apprehended shortly after by the Montana Highway Patrol.

The victim said she and the defendant had come to town to purchase the vehicle he was driving. She said they got into an argument and he struck her in the face, causing injury.

The defendant had three prior PFMA convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

