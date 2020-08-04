Helena man arrested after domestic disturbance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 27-year-old Helena man was arrested after a domestic disturbance.

Alan Marlowe Susaeta is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member (second offense), felony failure to register as a violent offender, felony aggravated burglary and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

On July 23, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. The victim reportedly told police that the defendant was her boyfriend of approximately two years.

The victim told authorities she was sleeping when Susaeta began yelling and using profane language about the messy state of the residence. Court documents say the victim attempted to get her child from Susaeta in an attempt to leave the residence, when he turned and hit the child's head on a wall.

Susaeta is accused of pushing the victim onto a bed and strangling her, causing her to feel pressure build up in her head for approximately five to seven seconds. The victim reportedly bit the man to get him off.

Court documents state the victim had minor bruises starting to form around her neck. Dispatch reported that Susaeta had an active warrant for his arrest.