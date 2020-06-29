Helena man arrested after brandishing what officers believed to be a gun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 59-year-old Helena man was arrested after telling authorities he had a gun and brandishing what officers mistakenly believed to be a firearm.

Roger William Davis was charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon.

On May 3, two Helena Police Department officers responded to reports of a man calling 911 multiple times.

The caller, later identified as the defendant, advised that someone had broken into his home. He called back multiple times over the course of an hour. Dispatch advised that he would not answer their questions as to why he was calling again.

Eventually, the defendant told dispatch he "had a gun on him" and was "going to take matters into his own hands." He allegedly told dispatch this twice during two separate phone calls.

When police arrived at the scene, they located the defendant and saw a "black object" in his hand. Court documents state that the officers believed the object was a firearm. Court documents state the defendant "squared up" to the officers and yelled expletives.

The officers believed that he was pointing a firearm at them and took cover, drawing their duty weapons.