Helena man arrested after allegedly driving kid to Target while drunk

A 50-year-old Helena man with five prior DUI convictions on his record allegedly drove a 9-year-old girl to Target while intoxicated.

A Helena police officer responded to the Target located at 3303 N. Montana Ave. at about 5 p.m. Feb. 13 after an employee advised a male, later identified as Jeffrey Franklin Stewart, was shopping at the store with the juvenile and appeared to be intoxicated.

The officer met with the employee, who pointed Stewart out, and waited for the man in the parking lot.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, Stewart was overheard asking the girl where he had parked his car upon exiting the store. The officer made contact with Stewart and asked if the girl had driven them, to which he answered no.

The officer conducted a series of field sobriety tests and noted in the report that Stewart exhibited "several indicators of impairment."

Stewart refused to submit to breath and blood tests.

Stewart was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony offense of criminal child endangerment.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

