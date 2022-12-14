Helena man arrested after allegedly breaking into home to warm up

A 39-year-old Helena man was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief after allegedly breaking into a residence to warm up after overturning his vehicle.

On Sunday, a deputy was dispatched to Stemple Pass Road for a residential burglary alarm. The owner of the home stated that they were not at the location and that no one should be in the home, according to court records.

About one mile south of the residence, the deputy spotted a single vehicle overturned on the side of the road. At the residence, the deputy spotted a single set of fresh footprints leading to the home’s front door, which was locked with a padlock.

A window in the front of the home was broken, and the deputy heard a man’s voice call out from inside the home. The deputy told the man, Joseph Dean Atchley, to come to the room with the broken window.

Atchley explained that he had crashed his vehicle and was very cold, and he broke the window to enter the home and warm up. Atchley stated that he was planning on starting a fire and staying in the home but couldn’t find a lighter. Atchley was detained and secured in the back of the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The deputy returned to the residence and observed broken glass on the furniture and carpet, a bent curtain rod above the broken window and a bedside drawer that was open and rummaged through.

The residence’s owner stated that Atchley had no authority to be in the home and that they wanted to press charges.

Atchley was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.