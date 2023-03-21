Helena Police allege a 30-year-old Helena man threatened to shoot his neighbor's dog during an altercation Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Breckenridge Street about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to find "(t)he Defendant was still yelling profanities and threatening statements at the complainant and victim in the presence of officers," according to a sworn affidavit of probable cause provided by the arresting officer.

Despite refusing to speak with officers, the defendant was later identified as Seth Robert Patrick.

The victim stated Patrick said he was in possession of a 9 mm pistol and brandished a knife.

Police found a knife in Patrick's belongings.

Witnesses also stated Patrick threatened to "beat up the victim," the affidavit states.

"While walking the Defendant to my patrol vehicle, he made a verbal statement to the victim that he was going to beat him up when he got out of jail," the arresting officer states in the affidavit.

Patrick was arrested and booked in Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.