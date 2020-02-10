Helena man allegedly strikes woman in face with cowboy hat

A 60-year-old Helena man is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly hitting his significant other in the face with his cowboy hat while the two were driving on U.S. Highway 12 around noon on Feb. 3.

A Helena police officer met with the victim and detailed in the affidavit that there "was visible injury to the victim's face."

When questioning the defendant, James Hendershot, he admitted to hitting the victim with his hat but in the chest.

A review of Hendershot's criminal history showed two previous convictions for partner or family member assault.

Hendershot was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of partner or family member assault.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

