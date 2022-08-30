Helena man allegedly strangles partner during altercation

A 53-year-old Helena man is being charged with a felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member following an altercation.

On Sunday, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. According to charging documents, a female told dispatch that she was “beaten and thrown out of an apartment” by James Junior Koger.

The documents say Koger and the female got into a verbal altercation that turned physical when Koger applied pressure to her throat by grabbing her shirt, blocking air flow. He then physically threw her out of the apartment, said officials.

The female suffered an injury to her right knee and needed to be transported to the hospital because she couldn’t walk.

Koger allegedly locked the apartment and wouldn’t let law enforcement enter. Officers made contact with Koger on the balcony, and he admitted to being physically violent toward the female when trying to remove her from the apartment. Two juveniles on the balcony also stated that the altercation turned physical, said authorities.

Koger has no prior convictions of partner or family member assault. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.