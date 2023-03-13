Montana Highway Patrol alleges a 55-year-old Helena man was operating a rented U-Haul truck under the influence of alcohol in a school zone.

According to the trooper's sworn affidavit, Monieco Marquez was driving westbound at about 30 mph in a 15 mph school zone on Boulder Avenue on March 3.

The trooper stated Marquez "made unusual driving maneuvers" and continued to speed through a 25 mph residential zone.

Marquez told the trooper he had been drinking the night before until about 4 a.m. that morning.

The trooper noted "blood shot and watery eyes" and "the strong odor of metabolized alcohol coming from his person."

Marquez was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with felony counts of DUI, his seventh, and misdemeanor counts of violating a speed limit near school or senior citizen center and seat belt violation.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.