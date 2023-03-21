A 37-year-old Helena man has been accused of raping a 10-year-old child.

Mathew Curtiss Crist Vogel is facing three felony charges of sexual intercourse without consent, two felony charges of sexual assault, and single felony charges of sexual abuse of children, tampering with witnesses and informants and failure to register as a sexual or violent offender.

According to a summary of the Helena police investigation filed in Justice Court, Vogel assaulted and raped the child for years.

A forensic interview was conducted with the victim on March 7.

The victim stated Vogel on multiple occasions groped and penetrated; showed pornographic videos to; and threatened harm to the victim.

During the forensic interview, the victim reportedly stated they submitted to Vogel after he threatened to hurt the victim, telling the interviewer "I just did it because I already had way too much hurtness (sic) on my body."

The mother of the victim told the investigators "looking back she thought something inappropriate was going on..." She recalled following a recent incident, the victim's facial expression was "drained and blank," and that she had seen that expression "multiple times in the past."

During the investigation, "law enforcement learned the Defendant was required to register as a level 2 sex offender," and that Vogel's "registration was last verified on May 31, 2022."

Vogel was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center Friday afternoon.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.