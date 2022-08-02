 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man allegedly pulls knife because of person's race

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Drugs, theft, threats, assault and a recycling bin series
Steve Bergreen

Steve Bergreen

A 49-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony assault with a weapon after allegedly pulling a knife on someone for race-related reasons.

On July 30, officers responded to a report from a complainant that stated that Steve Bergreen tried to kill them.

The person said Bergreen had approached them with an orange knife with the blade out. Bergreen stated that he was going to “Kill every Indian he sees” and waved his knife around, according to court reports. The complainant is Native American and feared for their life, said officials.

A witness confirmed the above story, and another witness saw Bergreen walking away with the knife in his hand, authorities said.

An orange knife was found on Bergreen’s backpack when officers located him, but Bergreen denied being involved in the incident.

People are also reading…

Bergreen was arrested on July 30 and booked in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

