Helena man allegedly pulls gun during argument

A 44-year-old Helena man was charged with felony assault with a weapon after he allegedly pulled a firearm on a man during an argument.

On Thursday around 10:45 p.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of Travis Martin Owens pointing a firearm and threatening individuals.

The male who Owens was accused of pointing the gun at told the officer that Owens arrived at the location and started yelling at a female, so the male intervened.

Owens allegedly challenged the male to a physical fight. When the male did not back away, Owens allegedly went to his vehicle and returned with a firearm.

Owens pointed the gun at the male’s face about six inches away and said, “I’ll kill you,” according to court records.

The male told authorities that he believed Owens was going to shoot him.

Owens was later contacted and identified by his driver’s licenses. Owens confirmed that he was involved in the confrontation, but he stated that the male had taken several steps toward him before he drew his pistol. However, Owens did not express any fear for his life or state any reason why he needed to present a firearm.

The firearm was recovered and identified as a 9mm Ruger EC9s with a round in the chamber and a full magazine.

Owens was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Friday.