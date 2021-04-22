Helena man allegedly found with drugs after running from police

A 27-year-old Helena man was allegedly found with illegal drugs after attempting to run from law enforcement.

Justin Timothy Taylor is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

On April 16, law enforcement responded to a physical altercation on Butte Avenue. An officer saw the defendant walking on the sidewalk in the area before immediately changing directions upon noticing law enforcement. The officer made contact with the defendant, who could not provide a reason for being in the area.

Court documents say the defendant kept looking toward the altercation and appeared nervous. The defendant refused to provide his name to the officer.

The defendant then fled while speaking with the officer, running through a nearby apartment complex. The defendant fell to the ground before being apprehended by police.

The defendant continued resisting arrest. He also allegedly failed to comply with commands. While on the ground, several syringes were found in his possession. The syringes were filled with suspected methamphetamine.

Dispatch advised of several warrants for the defendant's arrest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.