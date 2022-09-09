 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man allegedly forces entry into closed business

Tyren Landwehr

A 24-year-old Helena man is being charged with one felony count of burglary.

An officer was sent to the 2700 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a male forcing himself into a closed business.

The officer located Tyren Landwehr on the property, and Landwehr matched the description provided by the complainant.

According to charging documents, Landwehr gained entry by prying the doors open by hand. Business employees followed him around the business and ushered Landwehr to an exit. He allegedly kicked the exit, causing damage.

Landwehr was placed under arrest.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

