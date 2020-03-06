Helena man allegedly breaks down doors to girlfriend's home

A 32-year-old Helena man is accused of breaking into the house of his girlfriend.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies arrived at the victim's residence on the 7400 block of Applegate Drive just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 26 to find Jeffrey Kodi Allen had already broken in the front door. Deputies noted in their report that pieces of the door were lying on the floor.

Two juvenile males standing in the living room pointed the deputies toward the victim's bedroom.

The deputies found Allen and the victim in the victim's bedroom, the door to which was also busted in. The victim was yelling at Allen and told deputies he had kicked in her doors and entered her home uninvited.

Deputies put Allen in covers and secured him in the back of the patrol vehicle.

The deputies then interviewed the victim, who told them she had been in an intimate relationship with Allen for about a year and had been attempting to break it off the past six months, but Allen refused. She also said Allen had never lived with her and did not have free access to her home.

The victim said "she was afraid (Allen) was going to assault her" because he had in the past, according to the deputies' account of her statements.