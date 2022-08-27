Helena man allegedly assaults female with no-contact order against him

A 36-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order after allegedly kicking a female he was not supposed to be in contact with.

On Wednesday, deputies arrived at the area of Kim Drive and Kelly Road and observed a female lying on the ground with “many apparent injuries.” The female had bruising on her arms and legs and a fresh cut near her right ear, said officials.

She told authorities she was with Frank Robert Vansprang when he became upset about missing a court appearance. The female stated that she received most of her injuries from Vansprang kicking her while she was curled up on the ground.

The female was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. The investigation revealed that based on the female’s injuries, she is likely to suffer permanent disfigurement to her ear.

There was an active no-contact order in place with the female as the protected party and Vansprang as the respondent, according to court reports.

Vansprang was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.