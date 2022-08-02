Helena man admits to possessing meth during traffic stop

A 48-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felonies, criminal possession of drugs and criminal possession with intent to distribute, and two misdemeanors, possession of burglary tools and operating with expired registration, after an officer stopped his vehicle for not being able to read his license plate.

An officer observed a vehicle near Washington Street and Missoula Avenue with an obscured license plate on Tuesday. The officer initiated a traffic stop.

Jason Williams Riggs was the driver of the expired car, and he could not provide insurance, authorities said. Riggs is on probation, so the Helena Probation and Parole authorized a search of the vehicle.

Riggs admitted there was methamphetamine in the vehicle before it was searched, police said. Inside the vehicle, the officer found two small scales, a torch lighter, nine new small plastic bags, 16 grams of a white crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, $136, a measuring spoon, and a small spoon.

The officer also located a metal “Slim-Jim” tool and small metal files. Riggs could not explain what he used these for, however, the “Slim-Jim” tool is often used to get into locked vehicles and buildings.

Helena Probation and Parole placed a hold on Riggs, and he was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.