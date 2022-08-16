Helena man admits to having meth during traffic stop

A 41-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of drugs and misdemeanor driving without a valid license after an officer conducted a traffic stop for no headlights on a motorcycle.

On Aug. 13, an officer was on traffic patrol driving eastbound on Euclid Avenue when a motorcycle carrying two passengers stalled at a stop sign on Madison Avenue facing north. The motorcycle had no headlight on as the driver, Leon James Higginbotham, pushed the motorcycle across Euclid Avenue.

The officer activated his traffic stop lights. Higginbotham stated that he was having trouble with the battery on his motorcycle.

Dispatch advised the officer that Higginbotham had three warrants out for his arrest. One was for failure to comply for drug-related offenses and two were for failure to appear for traffic offenses.

During a search, the officer asked Higginbotham if there was anything that could poke him. Higginbotham told him that “he had a kit in his pocket,” according to court reports.

The officer didn’t know what was meant by “kit”, and Higginbotham told the officer that it had methamphetamine in it.

Higginbotham was read his Miranda Warning, and he gave the officer permission to open the eyeglass container, or “kit.” Inside was a needle with a cap on and two small baggies, one with a “white crystalline substance” that weighed 0.7 grams and presumptively tested positive for methamphetamine, said officials.

Higginbotham was operating his motorcycle with a suspended driver’s license. He was booked in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.