Helena man accussed of possessing child pornography

A 49-year-old Helena man is accused of possessing multiple cellphones and DVDs containing child pornography.

Larry Allen Vanalstine II has been charged with a felony count of sexual abuse of children after an anonymous person dropped off a package containing the items at the Helena Probation and Parole Office on Jan. 27. Vanalstine was on supervised parole at the time.

A Helena police detective and a probation officer questioned Vanalstine about the illicit images. He admitted the phone and DVDs were his.

Vanalstine arrived at the detective's office with another cellphone in his possession, which officers immediately seized. It also contained numerous illicit images and videos depicting "very young juvenile females in various states of undress" that were "sexual in nature," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

Vanalstine said he uses the illegal content for "quelling any urges."

Vanalstine was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

