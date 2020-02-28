Helena man accussed of driving drunk with three children onboard

A 30-year-old Helena man is accused of driving drunk with three children in the vehicle.

A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy traveling south on Interstate 15 Feb. 22 at about 4:30 a.m. observed Brandon Matthew Marion approach in his vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The deputy noted in his report that as Marion approached the deputy's vehicle, he "slowed and created a distance" and proceeded to "continually increase and decrease distance."

The deputy then exited I-15 at a parking area and returned to the interstate behind Marion's vehicle.

The deputy reported that he observed Marion having trouble maintaining his lane before abruptly slowing down and pulling onto the shoulder, at which point the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

Marion's "eyes appeared glossy, his speech was slurred, and his gaze was fixed," according to the deputy's affidavit. Marion's driver's license was suspended as well.

The deputy noted the smell of alcoholic beverages and observed an open alcoholic beverage within Marion's reach.

Marion failed three field sobriety tests administered by the deputy. Marion consented to providing a breath test and had a breath alcohol concentration of a 0.150.