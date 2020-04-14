Helena man accused of witness tampering

A 32-year-old Helena man is accused of violating a no-contact order and subsequently tampering with a witness by sending numerous electronic messages.

According to the arrest affidavit of a Helena police officer, Richard Allen Hodge sent 179 electronic messages to a woman who was set to testify against him in an upcoming trial.

Hodge allegedly attempted to persuade the woman to not testify, stating "they can't make you," and also urged her to drop the no-contact order against Hodge.

The officer made contact with Hodge at about 5 p.m. March 19. He refused to answer questions, according to the officer.

Hodge was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with a felony count of tampering with witnesses and informants and a misdemeanor count of violation of a no-contact order.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

