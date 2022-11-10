 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helena man accused of wielding a knife

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Burglary, drugs, DUI, assault and more series
  • 0
Christopher Borger

Christopher Borger

A 47-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly coming at a person with a knife.

On Nov. 4, an officer was dispatched to North Sanders Street for a report of a man brandishing a knife at another person.

The victim described the man with the knife as Christopher Aaron Borger. The victim reported that they had parked next to Borger’s car when Borger started walking toward them with a knife and threatened them.

The victim told authorities that they believed Borger would have used the knife on them if they talked back or stayed longer. However, the victim left the area quickly, according to court reports.

Borger denied any such event took place. He was arrested and searched. A glass pipe was found on him, and Borger stated that it was a meth pipe.

People are also reading…

Borger was arrested on Nov. 4 and booked into the county detention center.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News