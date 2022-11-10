Helena man accused of wielding a knife

A 47-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly coming at a person with a knife.

On Nov. 4, an officer was dispatched to North Sanders Street for a report of a man brandishing a knife at another person.

The victim described the man with the knife as Christopher Aaron Borger. The victim reported that they had parked next to Borger’s car when Borger started walking toward them with a knife and threatened them.

The victim told authorities that they believed Borger would have used the knife on them if they talked back or stayed longer. However, the victim left the area quickly, according to court reports.

Borger denied any such event took place. He was arrested and searched. A glass pipe was found on him, and Borger stated that it was a meth pipe.

Borger was arrested on Nov. 4 and booked into the county detention center.