Helena man accused of violating protective order and parenting plan

A 54-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order and a parenting plan.

Michael Renae Hagman is charged with two felony counts of violation of an order of protection (third and fourth offense), felony custodial interference, two misdemeanor counts of violation of an order of protection (first and second offense) and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Aug. 9, law enforcement responded to a violation of a protection order complaint on Travertine Way. The defendant was prohibited from coming within 1,500 feet of the complainant's address. The defendant's vehicle was allegedly observed by witnesses about 400 feet from the residence.

Court documents state the defendant has at least three pending order of protection violations.

A witness reported the complainant and the defendant's minor son left in the vehicle with the defendant. A parenting plan prohibits the defendant from having any contact whatsoever with the minor children. The son was reported as a missing person.

Helena Police Department officers responded to the defendant's house. The defendant exited the residence and denied his son was there. The child was subsequently located in the house.