Helena man accused of violating protection order twice

A 56-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felony counts of violating a protection order and two misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order.

On Aug. 30, an officer responded to a report of a violation of a protection order. Dispatch said the complainant had been contacted by Richard Keith Strawn, who the protection order and a no-contact order was against.

The complainant reported receiving two calls from Strawn, and officials said a review of phone logs indicated this to be true.

Strawn admitted to trying to call, but said he was trying to call a friend and may have accidentally dialed the complainant. He told authorities he didn’t know the complainant’s phone number but provided the seven-digit number as the number he dialed.

Strawn has two prior convictions of violating a protection order on his criminal history.