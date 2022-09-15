 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man accused of violating protection order twice

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Car theft, drug offenses, protection order violation series
Richard Strawn

A 56-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felony counts of violating a protection order and two misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order.

On Aug. 30, an officer responded to a report of a violation of a protection order. Dispatch said the complainant had been contacted by Richard Keith Strawn, who the protection order and a no-contact order was against.

The complainant reported receiving two calls from Strawn, and officials said a review of phone logs indicated this to be true. 

Strawn admitted to trying to call, but said he was trying to call a friend and may have accidentally dialed the complainant. He told authorities he didn’t know the complainant’s phone number but provided the seven-digit number as the number he dialed.

Strawn has two prior convictions of violating a protection order on his criminal history.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

