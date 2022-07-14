Helena man accused of violating protection order multiple times

An inmate at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is accused of violating a protection order multiple times.

Gregory Lamont Anderson, 28, of Helena, is charged with three misdemeanor counts and three felony counts of violating a protection order.

On July 9, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Carolina Drive for a possible temporary restraining order (TRO) violation.

The complainant stated that Anderson was intoxicated inside the house. She had a copy of a TRO against Anderson with her, and dispatch informed the deputies that the TRO was active but had not yet been served.

Anderson was under the supervision of probation and parole in Helena. A breath test showed he had been drinking, and probation and parole requested that deputies arrest Anderson on a 72-hour hold for the alleged probation violation.

After Anderson was remanded on the probation violation, he was read and served a copy of the TRO. Deputies told Anderson he was not to contact the complainant until 24 hours after the TRO hearing.

Court documents say Anderson tried to contact the complainant twice from the booking area of the jail and several more times after being admitted into the detention center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.