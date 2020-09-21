Helena man accused of vehicular assault

A 52-year-old Helena man was arrested following an alleged vehicular assault.

Theron Ray Muir is charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony criminal endangerment.

On Sept. 13, law enforcement received a call about a crash on North Montana. An investigation later concluded the crash was intentional.

Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit when a brown Ford pickup rammed the rear of a silver Chevrolet Malibu on two separate occasions. This allegedly caused the driver of the Chevrolet to lose control and go over an approach.

Another witness told police the pickup sped off without ever braking.

The front license plate from the pickup truck was found at the scene. Court documents state the vehicle was registered to Muir and was found three doors down from his residence. Damage to the front of the pickup was consistent with the damage on the Chevrolet.

Muir admitted to being the driver of the pickup and to coming into contact with the Chevrolet after an altercation prior to the incident. Law enforcement concluded the intentional contact forced the Chevrolet off the road and created substantial risk of severe bodily injury or death to the vehicle's two occupants.

