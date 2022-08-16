Helena man accused of using stolen credit cards at Helena businesses

A 61-year-old Helena man is being charged with one felony count of deceptive practices after allegedly breaking into a vehicle, stealing credit cards from the vehicle, and using the stolen cards at businesses around Helena.

On May 7, 2022, a Helena Police Department sergeant investigated a report of a theft of property from a vehicle on the 2100 block of Last Chance Gulch. The theft occurred the day before, on May 6.

Police alleged that Marc Morgan Newell stole and used credit cards that were in the vehicle at several businesses in Helena.

The owner of the vehicle and credit cards was shown video surveillance footage of the suspect, but did not recognize Newell. Employees at the businesses where Newell frequently used the credit cards recognized Newell.

The sergeant reviewed Newell’s Montana driver’s license and identified him as the same suspect in each of the available surveillance videos of the fraudulent transactions. Newell used a stolen credit card at Murdoch's, Hobby Lobby and Shoe Dept. for a total of $1,017.05 in charges, police said. He allegedly tried to use a different stolen card at TJ Maxx, but the fraudulent charge for $245.96 was declined, police said.

Police allege Newell also used the stolen cards for gas, once at Zip-Trip Gas Station for a charge of $78.59 and twice at Phillips 66 Conoco 76 Gas Station for charges of $230.56.

The total amount of property Newell obtained or attempted to obtain was $1,902.15, police said.